AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

NASDAQ ABCL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 204,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.27.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 230,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

