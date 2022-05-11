AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.97. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 30,221 shares.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 230,789 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 20,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,296 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,650,000 after buying an additional 1,929,092 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 209.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,048,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,725,000 after buying an additional 7,474,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,287,000 after buying an additional 1,022,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,802,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after buying an additional 166,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.27.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

