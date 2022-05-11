Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) to post sales of $277.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.60 million to $277.39 million. Abiomed reported sales of $252.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $4,749,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded down $4.14 on Friday, hitting $233.49. 290,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,452. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.88 and its 200 day moving average is $316.01. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $227.25 and a 52-week high of $379.30.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

