Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. 7,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $380.74 million, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $49.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Absolute Software will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Absolute Software by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 529,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 89,581 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Absolute Software by 303.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Absolute Software by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 223,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Absolute Software by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 261,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

