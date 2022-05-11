Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.37. 773,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,398. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

