Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $74.71 Million Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.90% of Radware worth $74,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,738,000 after purchasing an additional 860,799 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radware by 459.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 200,548 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 44.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 180,558 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,529,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Radware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 419,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 88,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

RDWR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 229,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,562. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 149.07, a PEG ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.05. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

