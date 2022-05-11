Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $82.34 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,103 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Kellogg worth $82,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kellogg by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,833,000 after buying an additional 1,269,325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $74,159,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,035,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after acquiring an additional 587,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 914,942 shares of company stock worth $60,805,193. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of K traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.38. 2,983,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,662. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

