Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $962.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.06. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,757,788.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,280 shares of company stock worth $2,379,154. 18.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

