Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACHL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,485. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACHL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

