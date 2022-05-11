Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 34,383 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,525,000 after acquiring an additional 136,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

