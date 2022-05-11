Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $92,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,013.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 273,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,002 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,381,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $108.27. 1,185,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,055. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.10. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

