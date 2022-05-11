Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,487.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,021,000 after buying an additional 483,781 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,662,000 after buying an additional 416,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

