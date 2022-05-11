Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,024,000 after buying an additional 98,251 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of KLA by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,705,000 after buying an additional 82,796 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.22. 1,450,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,653. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.41. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

