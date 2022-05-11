Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 233.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of NET traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,124,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,088. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.