Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $1,452,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in General Motors by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 278,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,833 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $26,384,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. 17,982,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,564,816. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

