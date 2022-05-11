Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $30.08 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,048,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501,768. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.09. The stock has a market cap of $349.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.