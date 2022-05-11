Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 348,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,091 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. 74,957,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,007,188. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

