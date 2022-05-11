Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,211. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.75 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.08. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

