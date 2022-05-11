Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,801,000. Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,376,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,071,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,685. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.34 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.19. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

