Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 100,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

JCI traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. 6,075,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.