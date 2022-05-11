Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 3,386 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.83. 2,019,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

