Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 14,232 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Crown Castle International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $170.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.