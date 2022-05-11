Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 29,328 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,328 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.15. 13,676,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,045,019. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.