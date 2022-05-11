Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 40,888 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,888 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $49,925,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 20,059.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,057 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 406.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 823,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 660,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,025,000 after purchasing an additional 567,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

FOXA stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

