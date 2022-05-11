Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 5,038 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco by 17.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 99.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 381,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 190,502 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

IVZ traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 4,973,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,328. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

