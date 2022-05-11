Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 5,848 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Hershey by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after buying an additional 370,564 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Hershey by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after buying an additional 273,395 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Hershey by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,680,000 after buying an additional 211,266 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,164,591 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.15. 1,426,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.10 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

