Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 399,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,759,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. 60,221,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,789,063. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $288.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

