Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $656,037,000 after purchasing an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,899,000 after purchasing an additional 421,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 847,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,456. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

