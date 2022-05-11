Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $30.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,291.69. 1,557,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,499. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,599.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,750.64.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total transaction of $41,682,827.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,483 shares of company stock worth $125,837,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

