Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,303 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 874,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,898,000 after acquiring an additional 466,376 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CCEP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. 1,056,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,275. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

