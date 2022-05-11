Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $46.59.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acme United by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 443.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.