Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 872.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.27% of Acuity Brands worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 491.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 287,170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 57.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273,722 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $26,006,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $24,294,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $165.60. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average of $194.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.