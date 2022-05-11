Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.52

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
