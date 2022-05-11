Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.52

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Creative Planning grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 273,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 323,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

