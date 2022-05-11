AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

AHCO stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

