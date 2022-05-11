AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $381,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 109,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 857,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 127,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.