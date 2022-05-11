AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.22

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 3095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

