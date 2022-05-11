Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $112.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $403,669. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.