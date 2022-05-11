adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADDYY. Baader Bank cut shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €255.00 ($268.42) to €235.00 ($247.37) in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.53. adidas has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. adidas had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

