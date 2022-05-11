Adrian Byass Purchases 100,000 Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR) Stock

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR – Get Rating) insider Adrian Byass bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$19,000.00 ($13,194.44).

Sarama Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

