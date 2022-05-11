Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Trading Up 3.8%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) was up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.04. Approximately 2,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 474,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

