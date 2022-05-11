AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 199,899 shares.The stock last traded at $7.32 and had previously closed at $7.96.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTH. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth about $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth about $15,941,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdTheorent (ADTH)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.