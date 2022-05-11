AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 199,899 shares.The stock last traded at $7.32 and had previously closed at $7.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08.

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTH. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth about $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth about $15,941,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

