AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,327. AECOM has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 76.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

