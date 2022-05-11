Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,479 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG traded down $5.09 on Wednesday, hitting $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 275,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,530. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.91 and a one year high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.73.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

