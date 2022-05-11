Affirm (AFRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Affirm to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Affirm has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Affirm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect Affirm to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.94.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth $1,034,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth $444,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $6,659,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

