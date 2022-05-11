Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Afya’s earnings. Afya reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Afya will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Afya.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NASDAQ:AFYA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. 213,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,780. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Afya has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $28.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Softbank Group Corp grew its position in shares of Afya by 1,391.8% during the 4th quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,208 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter worth $13,120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Afya by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after buying an additional 709,230 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Afya by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after buying an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Afya by 2,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 318,674 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

