Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Raised by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,471,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,302,000 after acquiring an additional 296,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.17. 24,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,771. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.