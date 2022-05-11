Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.45

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 3591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,345,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after buying an additional 599,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after buying an additional 324,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 167,687 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

