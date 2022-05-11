Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$98.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $76.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.59.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. 368,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

