Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,246 shares of company stock worth $121,901,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.53 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.82.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

