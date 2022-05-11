Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $127.86 and last traded at $128.60, with a volume of 76164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.84.

Specifically, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,135,624.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,246 shares of company stock worth $121,901,867 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.72.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 30.4% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

